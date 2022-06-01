Hanover Schools to dismiss early last week of school due to bus driver shortages

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools will have early dismissals due to bus driver shortages during the last week of school.

Students division-wide will be dismissed early from June 13 to June 16.

Elementary schools are reviewing end-of-year activities for the last week that may need to be rescheduled.

“While the impact is expected to be minimal, principals will communicate any changes to those plans that may be necessary,” HCPS said.

The division continues to offer a $1,000 sign-on incentive for new bus drivers in addition to other benefits.

