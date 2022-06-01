Gov. Youngkin to meet with VDEM as Atlantic hurricane season begins
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially has officially begun.
Governor Glenn Youngkin will meet with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Wednesday to outline the upcoming season and help make sure Virginians are prepared.
Forecasters are predicting another busy season this year.
NOAA is forecasting 14 to 21 named storms, six to ten hurricanes, and three to six major hurricanes.
Officials urge you to prepare now before a storm arrives. This includes making an evacuation plan, reviewing and updating your insurance policies, and assembling your disaster kit.
You’ll want to include things like non-perishable food, water, radio, batteries, and flashlights.
Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.