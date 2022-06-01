Free fishing days scheduled for June 3-5

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This weekend is your chance to fish for free without a license!

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will host several events where staff and volunteers will be on-site with rods, reels, terminal tackle and bait, ready to instruct the community on how to fish.

If you are interested in learning how to fish, check out one of the following locations:

Saturday, June 4

Sunday, June 5

Festival del Rio Rappahannock (Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg): 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with Defensores de la Cuenca

All fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions are still in effect.

DWR fee fishing areas will still require the fee for Free Fishing Days weekend.

