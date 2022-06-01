Healthcare Pros
Free fishing days scheduled for June 3-5

This weekend is your chance to fish for free without a license!
This weekend is your chance to fish for free without a license!((Source: Pixabay))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This weekend is your chance to fish for free without a license!

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will host several events where staff and volunteers will be on-site with rods, reels, terminal tackle and bait, ready to instruct the community on how to fish.

If you are interested in learning how to fish, check out one of the following locations:

Saturday, June 4

Sunday, June 5

All fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions are still in effect.

DWR fee fishing areas will still require the fee for Free Fishing Days weekend.

For more information, click here.

