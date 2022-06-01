Healthcare Pros
Flagman dies after race car hits him

Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A veteran flagman died Friday night after a race car hit him at Norway Speedway in Michigan.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Greg Maas died at the speedway around 9:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to reports of a race car hitting a flagman at the speedway near the entrance to the pit area.

In a column posted on the Norway Speedway website, Dickinson County Racing Association President John Ostermann described Maas as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”

“We will race this Friday night in Greg’s honor. And yes, I can assure you that’s what Greg would want. Rest in peace my friend,” Ostermann wrote.

The crash is still under investigation.

