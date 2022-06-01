Deputies search for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday.

Deputies were called shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the area of Harrison Road and Meadow Park Drive for a man who was found dead on the side of the road.

Investigators determined that a vehicle heading east on Harrison Road hit 32-year-old Keith Lawrence Ballard of Burke.

The crash’s impact caused several car parts to be left behind at the scene.

Deputies are looking for a silver 2012-2013 Hyundai Azera with significant front-end and passenger side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.

