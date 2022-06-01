Deputies: Man wanted in connection to fatal Hanover crash two weeks ago

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into a fatal crash two weeks ago.

On May 14 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Mountain Road (Route 33) and Devonwood Road for a two-vehicle crash.

Investigators said a 2021 Dodge pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a 2013 Subaru sedan head-on.

According to deputies, the four occupants of the Subaru were taken to VCU Medical Center. The driver and sole occupant of the pick-up truck was also taken to VCU Medical Center.

The front-seat passenger in the Subaru, Taylor Carr Lynn Klug, 23, Fredericksburg died at the hospital.

Deputies say Erik Cook, 44, of Beaverdam is wanted in connection to his role in the fatal crash. Cook is wanted for Involuntary Manslaughter while driving under the influence.

Anyone with information about Cook’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

