Democrats in Virginia House of Delegates choose new leader

Del. Scott named House Minority Leader
Del. Scott named House Minority Leader(Virginia House of Delegates)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Democrats in the Virginia House of Delegates have chosen new leadership.

In a vote Wednesday morning, they named Portsmouth Del. Don Scott to serve as the Minority Leader.

He was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2019 and led the effort to oust Del. Eilleen Filler-Corn after Democrats lost control of the chamber in elections last November.

Filler-Corn served as Speaker of the House when the Democrats held the majority, and served as Minority Leader until the vote in late April.

