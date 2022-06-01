Healthcare Pros
‘COVID has rocked our business to the core’: Perch RVA in Scott’s Addition closes its doors

By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond restaurant is closing its doors for good - blaming the toll the pandemic has taken on its business.

Perch RVA was a pacific-inspired restaurant in Scott’s Addition that opened back in 2018. The restaurant announced the closure on social media.

Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts, Mahalo 🌺

Posted by Perch RVA on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

“COVID has rocked our business to the core and after many months of fighting to recover, we made the difficult decision to close.”

The post went on to thank the staff for all their hard work and their loyal customers.

