‘COVID has rocked our business to the core’: Perch RVA in Scott’s Addition closes its doors
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond restaurant is closing its doors for good - blaming the toll the pandemic has taken on its business.
Perch RVA was a pacific-inspired restaurant in Scott’s Addition that opened back in 2018. The restaurant announced the closure on social media.
“COVID has rocked our business to the core and after many months of fighting to recover, we made the difficult decision to close.”
The post went on to thank the staff for all their hard work and their loyal customers.
