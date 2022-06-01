Chesterfield police search for missing 81-year-old man
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for an 81-year-old missing man.
Jimmy Harper was last seen near his home along Able Terrace at 8 a.m. on June 1.
Harper was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, a dark-colored cap and an unknown shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
