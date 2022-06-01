Chesterfield police search for missing 81-year-old man

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for an 81-year-old missing man.

Jimmy Harper was last seen near his home along Able Terrace at 8 a.m. on June 1.

Harper was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, a dark-colored cap and an unknown shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

