Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chesterfield police search for missing 81-year-old man

Jimmy Harper
Jimmy Harper(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for an 81-year-old missing man.

Jimmy Harper was last seen near his home along Able Terrace at 8 a.m. on June 1.

Harper was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, a dark-colored cap and an unknown shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Crews search James River for 2 missing people
News to Know for May 31: 2 women missing in James River; Henrico teacher trial; VA Beach mass shooting remembrance
Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Broad Street on May 31 around 5:30 p.m. for a...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Richmond
The handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond...
Petersburg woman cited for bringing loaded handgun to RIC

Latest News

Hanover County Public Schools will have early dismissals due to bus driver shortages during the...
Hanover Schools to dismiss early last week of school due to bus driver shortages
Virginia State Police are investigating the June 1 officer-involved shooting in Prince George...
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting; Va. State Police investigating
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
This weekend is your chance to fish for free without a license!
Free fishing days scheduled for June 3-5