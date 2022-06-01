5th grader diagnosed with leukemia gives back to kids fighting cancer

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A fifth-grader at Collegiate School diagnosed with leukemia in December of 2020 is on a mission to help other kids like him.

Thomas Carley couldn’t attend classes in person last semester because he was at high risk for COVID. Despite having to Zoom in for classes, his teachers say he would always brighten his classmates’ day.

Thomas was recently named the 2022 ambassador for Anthem LemonAid, which helps raise money for kids fighting cancer at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond. On Wednesday, he and his classmates kicked off the lemonade stand season.

Anthem LemonAid will take place over the weekend of July 22-24. Hundreds of stands will pop up throughout the Richmond area by that time.

