Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

5th grader diagnosed with leukemia gives back to kids fighting cancer

The event kicked off Wednesday.
The event kicked off Wednesday.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A fifth-grader at Collegiate School diagnosed with leukemia in December of 2020 is on a mission to help other kids like him.

Thomas Carley couldn’t attend classes in person last semester because he was at high risk for COVID. Despite having to Zoom in for classes, his teachers say he would always brighten his classmates’ day.

Thomas was recently named the 2022 ambassador for Anthem LemonAid, which helps raise money for kids fighting cancer at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond. On Wednesday, he and his classmates kicked off the lemonade stand season.

Anthem LemonAid will take place over the weekend of July 22-24. Hundreds of stands will pop up throughout the Richmond area by that time.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Crews search James River for 2 missing people
News to Know for May 31: 2 women missing in James River; Henrico teacher trial; VA Beach mass shooting remembrance
Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Broad Street on May 31 around 5:30 p.m. for a...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Richmond
The handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond...
Petersburg woman cited for bringing loaded handgun to RIC

Latest News

This weekend is your chance to fish for free without a license!
Free fishing days scheduled for June 3-5
My Fair Lady playing at Altria
My Fair Lady playing at Altria
12th annual Mutt Strut Pet Cancer Awareness Walk this Sunday
12th annual Mutt Strut Pet Cancer Awareness Walk this Sunday
Perch RVA in Scott’s Addition closes its doors
‘COVID has rocked our business to the core’: Perch RVA in Scott’s Addition closes its doors