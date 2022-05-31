Healthcare Pros
Vehicle stolen out of Richmond recovered in Stafford County

Matthew Garcia
Matthew Garcia(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has taken a man into custody after a vehicle stolen out of Richmond was recovered Friday morning.

On May 27 at 10:24 a.m., a deputy responded to a call that the driver of a Kia Soul was driving recklessly on Garrisonville Road. Once the caller provided the vehicle’s tags - deputies learned they were stolen from Prince William County.

A short time later, the vehicle was found in the Vista Woods area, and Matthew Garcia, 33, who was driving the Kia Soul got out of the vehicle on his own and surrendered.

Garcia was wanted in Prince William for violating a condition of release and he had a revoked driver’s license.

Deputies said Garcia had acquired the vehicle from a relative in another jurisdiction. That relative is now the suspect in the theft of the Kia.

Garcia was served the outstanding warrant and was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving revoked.

He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

