VCU Baseball to take on Georgia Bulldogs in NCAA Tournament
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Baseball is one of four teams competing in the NCAA Baseball Regional.
The Rams will head to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on June 3 at 7:00 p.m. This will be VCU’s 13th NCAA Tournament appearance.
The team currently holds a 40-18 record.
Friday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+
