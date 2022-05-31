VCU Baseball to take on Georgia Bulldogs in NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Baseball is one of four teams competing in the NCAA Baseball Regional.

The Rams will head to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on June 3 at 7:00 p.m. This will be VCU’s 13th NCAA Tournament appearance.

The team currently holds a 40-18 record.

Friday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+

