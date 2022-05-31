Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VCU Baseball to take on Georgia Bulldogs in NCAA Tournament

The Rams take on the Georgia Bulldogs on June 3 at 7:00 p.m.
The Rams take on the Georgia Bulldogs on June 3 at 7:00 p.m.(WITN)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Baseball is one of four teams competing in the NCAA Baseball Regional.

The Rams will head to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on June 3 at 7:00 p.m. This will be VCU’s 13th NCAA Tournament appearance.

Virginia Tech, Liberty and UVA men’s baseball teams make NCAA Tournament

The team currently holds a 40-18 record.

Friday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
Police were called to the 3400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on May 30 for a shooting.
Police detain woman suspected of shooting at vehicle driving by
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 10 miles from Louisa and 27 miles from Short Pump.
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Goochland County
Crews search James River for 2 missing people
News to Know for May 31: 2 women missing in James River; Henrico teacher trial; VA Beach mass shooting remembrance

Latest News

UVA Baseball (FILE)
UVA Baseball heading to North Carolina for NCAA Regionals
Virginia Tech, Liberty and UVA men’s baseball teams make NCAA Tournament
FILE: Clemson's K'Von Wallace stops Alabama's Irv Smith Jr. during the first half the NCAA...
Richmond Native K’Von Wallace comes home to host football day camp
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Flying Squirrels offers free tickets for veterans, military this weekend