Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Va. Supreme Court will hear appeal in contentious Wegmans distribution center case

Opponents of a water permit for a Wegmans distribution center in Hanover at an April 30 news...
Opponents of a water permit for a Wegmans distribution center in Hanover at an April 30 news conference announcing a lawsuit against the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the State Water Control Board.(Sarah Vogelsong (Virginia Mercury))
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Supreme Court of Virginia will hear an appeal of two lower court rulings that found that residents living near a massive planned Wegmans distribution center project in Hanover didn’t have standing to challenge local officials’ approval of the project.

“The essence” of the Hanover Circuit rulings “is that literally, no one can challenge the decision of the board at issue here,” argued five residents whose properties lie within 1,200 feet or across the street from the Wegmans site. They say the case will allow the high court to “determine once and for all” whether owners of property adjacent to projects with adverse impacts “have access to the courts to challenge” approvals granted by local governments.

On May 23, the Supreme Court of Virginia announced it would hear the appeal. No schedule has yet been set.

“We’re really hopeful that the Supreme Court is going to get this right and fix what Hanover County didn’t get right,” said Roderick Morgan, one of the residents involved in the suit. “It’s ridiculous that people have not had access to the courts because of this whole standing issue, and it’s people who are immediately adjacent to the property and really close by.”

Neither Hanover County nor Wegmans provided a comment on the court’s decision to the Mercury.

The Supreme Court’s decision to review the case is the latest twist in an ongoing fight by several overlapping groups of Hanover residents to block the construction of a 1.7 million-square-foot Wegmans distribution center roughly two miles from Interstate 95 and seven miles north of Richmond.

Local and state officials have touted Wegman’s promise to create 700 jobs and invest $175 million in the Hanover facility as a major economic development win for the region. Former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration awarded the company $2.35 million in grants to secure the commitment.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond crews are searching for two missing people after going over the Bosher Dam on the...
Crews search James River for 2 missing people
Police were called to the 3400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on May 30 for a shooting.
Police detain woman suspected of shooting at vehicle driving by
The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 10 miles from Louisa and 27 miles from Short Pump.
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Goochland County
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
A meteor storm is possible early Tuesday morning from midnight to 2am.
Meteor storm possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning

Latest News

Council members will discuss a plan to give out pre-paid debit cards to families taking a hit,...
City Council to discuss giving WIC families $125 amid formula shortage
Dean Lakey
Trial for Henrico teacher accused of rape set to begin Tuesday
Crews search James River for 2 missing people
News to Know for May 31: 2 women missing in James River; Henrico teacher trial; VA Beach mass shooting remembrance
Richmond crews are searching for two missing people after going over the Bosher Dam on the...
Crews search James River for 2 missing people