Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: HOT and dry with strong storms possible Thursday

First Alert Weather Day Thursday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will be hot and dry today and tomorrow. First Alert weather day for a few strong to severe storms Thursday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. In isolated storm possible in the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day. Partly sunny, breezy and hot. Scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Damaging winds possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Lower humidity and the best weather day of the week! Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
Police were called to the 3400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on May 30 for a shooting.
Police detain woman suspected of shooting at vehicle driving by
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 10 miles from Louisa and 27 miles from Short Pump.
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Goochland County
Crews search James River for 2 missing people
News to Know for May 31: 2 women missing in James River; Henrico teacher trial; VA Beach mass shooting remembrance

Latest News

Strong cold front brings scattered (potentially severe) storms Thursday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday
Forecast: Hot next few days!
Forecast: Hot next few days!
Forecast: Hot next few days!
Forecast: Hot next few days!
Forecast: Hot next few days!