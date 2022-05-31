Tuesday Forecast: HOT and dry with strong storms possible Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will be hot and dry today and tomorrow. First Alert weather day for a few strong to severe storms Thursday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. In isolated storm possible in the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day. Partly sunny, breezy and hot. Scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Damaging winds possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Lower humidity and the best weather day of the week! Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.