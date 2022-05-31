Healthcare Pros
Trial for Henrico teacher accused of rape set to begin Tuesday

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A three-day jury trial is set to begin Tuesday for a Henrico middle school teacher - accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle School.

Dean Lakey is charged with rape and forcible sodomy for an incident that allegedly happened back in 2017.

Lakey is a health and physical education teacher at the school.

Court documents also show he coached soccer and basketball teams.

At last check, the district said Lakey was on unpaid administrative leave.

The trial is set to begin at 10:00 this morning.

