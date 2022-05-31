Healthcare Pros
Sheriff’s Office requesting help in finding missing Hanover woman

Karen Ryan, 65, is described as white woman 5'6" tall, weighing 212 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to find a missing woman.

65-year-old Karen Ryan was last seen Wednesday, May 25 at her home in the 6600 block of Rural Point Road. The last time anyone spoke to her was by phone on Thursday, May 26.

Ryan’s family reported her missing two days later. She is described as a 5′6″ white female weighing 212 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Karen Ryan can contact Investigator Josiah Robertson with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-572-3333 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

