Richmond personal property tax payment deadline extended until Aug. 5

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Richmond residents see an increase in their personal property tax bills, Richmond City Council has extended the due date for the payments.

On Tuesday, the council voted to pass the legislation introduced by Mayor Levar Stoney to extend the personal property tax payment to Aug. 5. This comes as valuations for all vehicle types have increased due to the supply-chain impacts of COVID-19.

Due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, the city has increased the amount of automatically applied Personal Property Tax Relief to offset the burden.

Chesterfield, Henrico and Goochland counties have all extended deadlines for personal property tax payments.

