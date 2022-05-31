Richmond City Council approves grant contract to provide financial help to families during baby formula shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, Richmond City Council members approved a grant contract, which aims to help families struggling to afford baby formula during this ongoing shortage.

The plan includes providing families who are struggling to buy baby formula pre-paid debit cards worth $125

The discussion comes months after a recall of baby formula products from the Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan. Since then, anxious parents in Central Virginia and across the country have been searching for baby formula only to find empty shelves and limited options.

Abbott -- the manufacturer that had to shut down its Michigan plant months ago, had the only baby formula contract with Virginia WIC.

Two weeks ago, Mayor Levar Stoney and city leaders started discussing how they can help families going through this nationwide crisis.

“It’s a very stressful time to be a parent of a child on formula,” said Eva Colen, senior policy advisor and the manager of the city’s Office of Children and Families.

On May 16, Mayor Stoney announced the City of Richmond and the Robins Foundation would dedicate a combined $45,000 to help families afford baby formula through a new effort in partnership with Urban Baby Beginnings, a nonprofit organization that provides support to pregnant women and families.

“They will be using funds to be able to purchase gift cards, prepaid debit cards in the sum of $125,” said Colen during Richmond City Council’s special meeting on Tuesday.

On top of the $45,000, city leaders say an additional $135,000 was donated towards this initiative.

In total, $180,000 will go to Urban Baby Beginnings so they can start the process of handing out these cards to WIC-eligible households and other families who are struggling to make ends meet.

“We recognize that the financial challenges just exceed the people who use WIC, so we’re excited that these funds will be able to be used by families who are able to show financial need and the fact that they’re feeding their babies formula,” Colen said.

In Richmond, pediatricians are reporting they’re being inundated with parents who’ve been to more than 10 stores - all with empty shelves.

Through this initiative, city leaders hope to fill a need while alleviating the stress parents are facing.

“If it means that they can access formula that is available at a different vendor, if it means they can access a different brand of formula or a more expensive brand of formula, all of that will help,” Colen said.

Pre-registration will be required for pre-paid debit card distribution, which will go live on the Urban Baby Beginnings website starting on June 6.

