Police seek to identify man in connection to vehicle theft
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Police are trying to identify a man in connection to a vehicle theft.
Officers were called on May 25 to the 2400 Block of Boulevard for a vehicle theft.
Police said the victim’s purse and credit cards were inside the vehicle and later used at a gas station in Richmond.
Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Detective Chris Velasquez at 804-520-9329 or email at velasquezc@colonialheightsva.gov.
