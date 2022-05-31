Police seek to identify man in connection to vehicle theft

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Police are trying to identify a man in connection to a vehicle theft.

Officers were called on May 25 to the 2400 Block of Boulevard for a vehicle theft.

Police said the victim’s purse and credit cards were inside the vehicle and later used at a gas station in Richmond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Detective Chris Velasquez at 804-520-9329 or email at velasquezc@colonialheightsva.gov.

