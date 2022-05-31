Healthcare Pros
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified

By NBC12 Newsroom and John Hood
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple agencies are continuing their search for two missing women after going over the Bosher Dam on the James River.

Officials said 12 people were involved in the incident at Bosher Dam, which happened around 3:15 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Crews said 10 people were rescued, nine by civilian and first responder help, and one got themselves to safety.

“Someone came and banged on our window saying that their group went over the dam,” Finn Gardner, who lives nearby and ran to help, said. “So, we ran out there, and we were trying to help get people out of the water and make sure that everyone was accounted for. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find two of them, but we were going off through there making sure everyone got over onto the shore safely.”

Henrico Police is working with the friends and family of Lauren Winstead, 23, of Henrico and Sarah Erway, 28, of Chesterfield and has now listed them as missing.

“I’m hoping that they’re in someone’s house somewhere trying to find a way to contact their group. You got to hope for the best,” Gardner said.

A resident in the area said a girl came to their door saying her friends had fallen into the river.

While first responders could not confirm what flotation devices were being used, neighbors said the group appeared to be on rafts and paddleboards.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

