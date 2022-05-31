Petersburg woman cited for bringing loaded handgun to RIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg woman has been cited by Transportation Security Administration officers after a loaded gun was found at Richmond International Airport over the weekend.

On May 29, TSA stopped the woman when her carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. The 9mm caliber handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.

This is the 6th handgun TSA officers have confiscated at RIC this year. (TSA photo)

TSA says this is the sixth handgun that was detected at RIC this year.

Once the weapon was found, TSA notified airport police, who took the handgun and cited the woman on a weapons violation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.