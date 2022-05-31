Healthcare Pros
Petersburg woman cited for bringing loaded handgun to RIC

The handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond...
The handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on May 29.(TSA photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg woman has been cited by Transportation Security Administration officers after a loaded gun was found at Richmond International Airport over the weekend.

On May 29, TSA stopped the woman when her carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. The 9mm caliber handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.

This is the 6th handgun TSA officers have confiscated at RIC this year.
This is the 6th handgun TSA officers have confiscated at RIC this year.(TSA photo)

TSA says this is the sixth handgun that was detected at RIC this year.

Once the weapon was found, TSA notified airport police, who took the handgun and cited the woman on a weapons violation.

