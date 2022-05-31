Over 24 hours pass in search for 2 young women missing on James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple agencies continue their search for two missing women after going over the Bosher Dam on the James River. It has been over 24 hours since Lauren Winstead, 23, and Sarah Erway, 28, fell into the water during a river float on Memorial Day.

The search has concluded for the day, but will resume Wednesday, June 1 around 7 a.m.

Officials said 12 people were involved in the original incident at Bosher Dam, which happened around 3:15 p.m. on Memorial Day. Crews said 10 people were rescued, nine by civilian and first responder help, and one got themselves to safety.

Drones, boats, and helicopters were all out in full force Tuesday, but many started to fear the worst.

Winnie Warner and her husband, Pastor Vander Warner, are long-time family friends of Sarah Erway and her parents.

They heard some details about the incident.

“She was on a board with just her paddle, but they were all tied together up the river, and Sarah is the one who said, ‘get back, get away,’” Winnie Warner said.

The Warners say the Erway family is distraught and devastated by this horrific situation.

“They will get through this. Her mother is broken right now,” Winnie Warner said. “We just held her and loved her. It’s love that gets you through this.”

Pastor Vander Warner says he has no emotions to describe it other than pure sadness.

“You’d think I’d know more, but let me tell you when something as tragic as this happens, the only thing you can do is just reach out and love, and just be there and tell them we’re sorry,” Vander Warner said.

The Warners say 28-year-old Sarah Erway and 23-year-old Lauren Winstead are friends.

Crews from the Department of Emergency Management, Richmond, Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield, Goochland, and more spent over 12 hours searching Tuesday but no sign of them.

“The river is at high levels, moving very fast, dangerous levels,” Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka said.

Crews focused their efforts from Bosher Dam and all the way to the Huguenot Trail bridge, but they can’t get too close to the dam.

Bosher Dam can be particularly hazardous because it creates “hydraulics,” or currents that push objects underwater and cycles them for hours, days, or even weeks until the water level changes.

“As you can see from Bosher’s Dam, the water is just a tremendous amount of force and the safety is paramount here,” Pecka said. “It’s for everybody involved for our rescuers, first responders, the community, so there’s only been so close that we can get until the water levels do subside. "

Lt. Pecka says this is a search the public cannot participate in on the water.

“We’ve had numerous people step up wanting to participate in the search,” he said. “Again, our caution is everyone’s well-being and we have to look out for that in the big picture.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.