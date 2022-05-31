News to Know for May 31: 2 women missing in James River; Henrico teacher trial; VA Beach mass shooting remembrance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Search crews will return to the James River this morning, with two women still missing after they fell into the water Monday afternoon.

What Happened?

This search lasted into the night until crews had to call it off because it got too dark.

Now they’re expected to be back out there Tuesday morning - hoping to get answers about what happened to the two women still missing.

BREAKING: Richmond Fire confirms that 12 people were involved in an incident on the James River where they fell in near Bosher’s Dam. 10 people have been accounted for but two females have not yet been found. Crews are suspending search for tonight. Will pick up tomorrow. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/dJjRy6K2cI — John Hood NBC12 (@JohnHoodTV) May 31, 2022

Officials said 12 people were involved in the incident at Bosher Dam, which happened around 3:15 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Crews said 10 people were rescued, nine by civilian and first responder help, and one got themselves to safety.

“Someone came and banged on our window saying that their group went over the dam,” Finn Gardner, who lives nearby and ran to help, said. “So, we ran out there, and we were trying to help get people out of the water and make sure that everyone was accounted for. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find two of them, but we were going off through there making sure everyone got over onto the shore safely.”

According to fire officials, they are still searching for two women believed to be in their 20s.

While first responders could not confirm what flotation devices were being used, neighbors said the group appeared to be on rafts and paddleboards.

Richmond City Council Discusses Relief For Families

City Council is set to consider giving out pre-paid debit cards to certain households during a special meeting.

The $125 cards would go to WIC-eligible families who are experiencing financial difficulty because of the formula shortage.

Members will also discuss extending the personal property tax deadline until Aug. 5.

Today’s meeting starts at 2:00 p.m.

Henrico Teacher Goes On Trial

A three-day jury trial is set to begin today for a Henrico middle school teacher - accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle School.

Dean Lakey is charged with rape and forcible sodomy for an incident that allegedly happened back in 2017.

Lakey is a health and physical education teacher at the school.

Court documents also show he coached soccer and basketball teams.

At last check, the district said Lakey was on unpaid administrative leave.

The trial is set to begin at 10:00 this morning.

Virginia Marks 3 Years Since Virginia Beach Mass Shooting

12 people were killed in a mass shooting in Virginia Beach on May 31, 2019.

Today - Virginia will honor the 12 people killed in a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center three years ago.

On May 31, 2019, a disgruntled city employee opened fire inside building two, killing 12 people and injuring 5 others.

Virginia state flags will be flown at half-staff today.

Virginia Beach will hold a moment of silence at 4:06 this afternoon. That’s when the first 9-1-1 call came in.

The main memorial event will be held at 7 this evening at Mount Trashmore.

Sunny & Hot

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s through Thursday.

Today will be a mostly sunny and hot day, so make sure you stay hydrated!

Final Thought

“I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” —Estée Lauder

