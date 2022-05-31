Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Governor signs legislation for VEC reform and private family leave

(WDBJ)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV/WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed five bills Tuesday he says deliver on his commitment to enacting “common-sense solutions to make government work better for Virginians” and provide solutions for the Commonwealth’s business community.

The bills include reform of the embattled Virginia Employment Commission, plus providing a pathway for businesses to provide private family leave for their employees.

Bills Include:

HB 270 & SB 219 - Va. Employment Commission; administrative reforms, reporting requirements, electronic submissions.

SB 769 - Unemployment compensation; program integrity activities, improper claims, report, effective date.

HB 1156 & SB 15 - Private family leave insurance; definition, establishes as a class of insurance.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
Crews search James River for 2 missing people
News to Know for May 31: 2 women missing in James River; Henrico teacher trial; VA Beach mass shooting remembrance
Police were called to the 3400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on May 30 for a shooting.
Police detain woman suspected of shooting at vehicle driving by
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 10 miles from Louisa and 27 miles from Short Pump.
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Goochland County

Latest News

Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Broad Street on May 31 around 5:30 p.m. for a...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Richmond
Thanks in part to dual enrollment courses Mr. Aquino went from ending his senior year at Wythe...
Former George Wythe student comes back to teach math after graduating college at 18
Council members will discuss a plan to give out pre-paid debit cards to families taking a hit,...
Richmond City Council approves grant contract to provide financial help to families during baby formula shortage
The James River Tuesday.
Officials explain James River warnings and rules
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified