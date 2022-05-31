Forecast: Hot next few days!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot temperatures in the 90s the next few days! First Alert to a few strong storms possible Thursday.

Monday Overnight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and hot. Scattered showers and storms possible during the late afternoon and evening. Will need to watch for a few strong storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lower humidity and not as hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

