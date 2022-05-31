First Alert Weather Day Thursday
Strong cold front could spark severe storms with wind and hail.
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After several hot days, a strong cold front brings a chance of severe storms Thursday afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has Richmond along the boundary between Moderate (Level 1) and Slight (Level 2).
At this point there MIGHT Be some severe storms with damaging winds and hail are the main concerns.
