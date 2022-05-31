Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day Thursday

Strong cold front could spark severe storms with wind and hail.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After several hot days, a strong cold front brings a chance of severe storms Thursday afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has Richmond along the boundary between Moderate (Level 1) and Slight (Level 2).

At this point there MIGHT Be some severe storms with damaging winds and hail are the main concerns.

Bigger threat in Northern VA, a small risk in Southern VA
Bigger threat in Northern VA, a small risk in Southern VA(SPC)
Strong cold front brings scattered (potentially severe) storms Thursday afternoon
Strong cold front brings scattered (potentially severe) storms Thursday afternoon(nbc12)

