First Alert Weather Day Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After several hot days, a strong cold front brings a chance of severe storms Thursday afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has Richmond along the boundary between Moderate (Level 1) and Slight (Level 2).

At this point there MIGHT Be some severe storms with damaging winds and hail are the main concerns.

Bigger threat in Northern VA, a small risk in Southern VA (SPC)

Strong cold front brings scattered (potentially severe) storms Thursday afternoon (nbc12)

