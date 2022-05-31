Crews search James River for 2 missing people

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond crews are searching for two missing people after going over the Bosher Dam on the James River.

Officials said 12 people were involved in the incident at Bosher Dam, which happened around 3:15 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Crews said 10 people were rescued, nine by civilian and first responder help, and one got themselves to safety.

BREAKING: Richmond Fire confirms that 12 people were involved in an incident on the James River where they fell in near Bosher’s Dam. 10 people have been accounted for but two females have not yet been found. Crews are suspending search for tonight. Will pick up tomorrow. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/dJjRy6K2cI — John Hood NBC12 (@JohnHoodTV) May 31, 2022

According to fire officials, they are searching for two women.

Crews are ending search efforts for the evening and will start Tuesday at 7 a.m.

A resident in the area said a girl came to their door saying her friends had fallen into the river. Neighbors said the group appeared to be on rafts and paddleboards.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

