Crews search James River for 2 missing people

Richmond crews are searching for two missing people after going over the Bosher Dam on the...
Richmond crews are searching for two missing people after going over the Bosher Dam on the James River.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond crews are searching for two missing people after going over the Bosher Dam on the James River.

Officials said 12 people were involved in the incident at Bosher Dam, which happened around 3:15 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Crews said 10 people were rescued, nine by civilian and first responder help, and one got themselves to safety.

According to fire officials, they are searching for two women.

Crews are ending search efforts for the evening and will start Tuesday at 7 a.m.

A resident in the area said a girl came to their door saying her friends had fallen into the river. Neighbors said the group appeared to be on rafts and paddleboards.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

