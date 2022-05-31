City Council to discuss giving WIC families $125 amid formula shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, Richmond City Council members will hold a special meeting, aiming to help families struggling to afford baby formula during this ongoing shortage.

Council members will discuss a plan to give out pre-paid debit cards to families taking a hit, trying to afford baby formula amid the nationwide shortage.

The $125 cards would go to WIC-eligible households.

Now, It’s important to note that the Abbott -- the manufacturer that had to shut down its Michigan plant months ago, has the only baby formula contract with Virginia WIC.

So, these families have had an especially tough time finding the formula.

In Richmond, pediatricians are reporting they’re being inundated with parents who’ve been to more than 10 stores - all with empty shelves.

Also on the agenda, council members will discuss extending the personal property tax deadline by two months - to Aug. 5.

