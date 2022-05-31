Healthcare Pros
Armed store manager thwarts attempted carjacking

Andrew Keen
Andrew Keen(Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A woman was able to stop a wannabe carjacker after she pulled a gun on him, deputies said.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was called to the PNC Bank along Patriot Highway around noon on Monday.

At the scene, deputies said they learned a 41-year-old convenience store manager was parked near the ATM and was making a deposit when she noticed a man getting into her 2020 Jeep Cherokee.

The manager confronted the man, and things became physical in the vehicle.

“During the tussle, the manager retrieved her firearm and pointed it at the suspect which made him think twice,” a release said.

Deputies said the woman called 911 as the suspect casually walked away.

A deputy spotted the suspect and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Andrew C. Keen, charged with carjacking. He is being held in jail.

