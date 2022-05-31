‘Acts of Kindness’ helps Brandermill woman with home repair costs

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - For more than three decades, Valerie Devito’s safe haven has been her home on Ridge Creek Road in Chesterfield County.

It’s where she shared precious memories with her late husband, and she hopes it will be her last.

“I am very attached to it, I know it is bigger than I can take care of, but I don’t want to leave,” said Devito.

The problem is that the Brandermill Community Association has sent her several violation notices.

Frank Ludvik and Melissa Holly are Devito’s neighbors.

“The association has a job to keep the housing maintained. Obviously when you look at her house, there are some issues,” said Ludvik.

With that in mind, Devito faces an uphill climb by herself.

“We are looking to find a contractor who will repair or repaint her house at low cost or no cost,” said Holly. The two loving neighbors have helped out over the years.

Cleaning gutters and making minor repairs to the roof, but now they need professional help to keep Devito in her home

“She is like the rock of the neighborhood, everybody knows her. It would be nice if we could help her out,” said Ludvik.

Since NBC12′s original story aired, Devito has gotten some assistance to get her home fixed, but we wanted to help out as well.

We surprised her with the NBC12 “Acts of Kindness” - $300in cash and a $50 gift card to Mexico Restaurant.

Devito was so surprised that she started to cry. NBC12′s Jasmine Turner will have the latest on the contractors and the plan to repair Valerie’s house in the near future.

But overall, Central Virginia, you are making this 85-year-old woman’s dream come true.

