73-year-old killed in Richmond crash on Memorial Day

William Wash Jr., 73, of Moseley, Va. was died at the scene.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened on Memorial Day.

At 9:45 a.m., a trooper pulled their patrol vehicle onto the right shoulder of I-95 North mile marker 72 in Richmond City with its emergency lights activated. The trooper was stopped to help a disabled vehicle on the shoulder.

According to VSP, a white Mustang was traveling northbound in the right lane and swerved off the roadway and into the guardrail on the right shoulder to avoid hitting the trooper.

Then, the vehicle deflected, crossed all lanes, and struck the center jersey wall head-on. The vehicle coasted backward into the path of a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the vehicle’s driver-side door, according to VSP.

The vehicle then continued to run off the road to the right, missing the patrol vehicle, and came to a rest in the wood life off the side of the interstate.

William Wash Jr., 73, of Moseley Va., was identified as the driver of the Mustang and was pronounced dead at the scene. VSP said Wash was wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

