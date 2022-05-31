Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

3 people killed in crash in Stafford

The incident closed Austin Ridge Drive for several hours
The incident closed Austin Ridge Drive in Stafford County for several hours.
The incident closed Austin Ridge Drive in Stafford County for several hours.(MGN/WGEM)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says three people were killed in a crash around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says 38-year-old Tamarr Williams, of Woodbridge, lost control of his 1995 Lexus SC300 when he was traveling at a high rate of speed on Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road and went into the oncoming lane of travel.

“The passenger side of the Lexus impacted the front of a northbound 2019 Hyundai Elantra driven by Tamara Williams, 27, of Fredericksburg,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The two drivers are not related.”

Both drivers and a passenger in the Lexus - Andrea Forte, 35, of Stafford - died at the scene.

“The road was closed for several hours Sunday night and again on Monday for accident reconstruction,” the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
Police were called to the 3400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on May 30 for a shooting.
Police detain woman suspected of shooting at vehicle driving by
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 10 miles from Louisa and 27 miles from Short Pump.
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Goochland County
A meteor storm is possible early Tuesday morning from midnight to 2am.
Meteor storm possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning

Latest News

Invasive fire ants continue their march across Virginia
Invasive fire ants continue their march across Virginia
A flag flies at half-staff.
Flags lowered Tuesday in honor of Virginia Beach shooting victims
Matthew Garcia
Vehicle stolen out of Richmond recovered in Stafford County
The handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond...
Petersburg woman cited for bringing loaded handgun to RIC