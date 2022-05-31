3 people killed in crash in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says three people were killed in a crash around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says 38-year-old Tamarr Williams, of Woodbridge, lost control of his 1995 Lexus SC300 when he was traveling at a high rate of speed on Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road and went into the oncoming lane of travel.

“The passenger side of the Lexus impacted the front of a northbound 2019 Hyundai Elantra driven by Tamara Williams, 27, of Fredericksburg,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The two drivers are not related.”

Both drivers and a passenger in the Lexus - Andrea Forte, 35, of Stafford - died at the scene.

“The road was closed for several hours Sunday night and again on Monday for accident reconstruction,” the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday.

