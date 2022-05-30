Healthcare Pros
UVA Health working on TBI research in military personnel

(FILE)
(FILE)(WILX)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A U.S. Department of Defense grant is funding a research team that includes doctors from UVA Health.

Researchers will explore how to work to prevent traumatic brain injury (TBI) in military personnel exposed to blast shock waves.

The goal is to find treatment options, ways to block brain inflammation and TBI.

“The Department of Defense is really interested in trying to get a better handle on how the immune system can play a role in the mediation of brain injury following blast exposure in service members,” UVA Health Radiologist Doctor James Stone said.

The project is supposed to kick off in the next few months. It will work to better understand the role of the immune system in active and veteran service members, how much blast is too much, and the role of therapeutic agents to address injury response.

