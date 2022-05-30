Healthcare Pros
UVA Baseball heading to North Carolina for NCAA Regionals

UVA Baseball (FILE)
UVA Baseball (FILE)(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Baseball is heading to NCAA regionals at East Carolina University this weekend.

The Cavaliers are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses in the ACC championship tournament.

Head Coach Brian O’Connor says the team has had success on the road before, but needs to focus on a few things as players look for a win this weekend.

These include improving on the mound and good-quality defense

“We’ve got to to get on one of those spurts. That’s what it’s like, you know, that’s what we did last year. Whoever does that, this next weekend and the weekend after will find themselves in Omaha,” O’Connor said.

UVA will face off against Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 3.

