Police detain woman suspected of shooting at vehicle driving by

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said they had detained a woman suspected of shooting at a vehicle as it was driving by.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on May 30 for a shooting.

At the scene, witnesses told police a woman fired a gun at a vehicle while driving by.

Officers found the victim and the suspected shooter moments later.

Police said they recovered a firearm and detained the suspected shooter for questioning.

No one was injured.

The investigation continues.

