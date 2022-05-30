Healthcare Pros
Police detain woman suspected of shooting at vehicle driving by

Police were called to the 3400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on May 30 for a shooting.
Police were called to the 3400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on May 30 for a shooting.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said they had detained a woman suspected of shooting at a vehicle as it was driving by.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on May 30 for a shooting.

At the scene, witnesses told police a woman fired a gun at a vehicle while driving by.

Officers found the victim and the suspected shooter moments later.

Police said they recovered a firearm and detained the suspected shooter for questioning.

No one was injured.

The investigation continues.

