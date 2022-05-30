Healthcare Pros
Phase 1 of Richmond’s Hull Street Improvement Project to last at least a year

By Joi Bass
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, Richmond’s Hull Street Improvement Project will get underway.

The first phase involves utility work between Hey Road and Warwick Road - and is expected to take a full year.

There will be lane closures for the next 12 months on this section of Hull Street - all meant to make the area safer for drivers and pedestrians.

