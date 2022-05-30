Phase 1 of Richmond’s Hull Street Improvement Project to last at least a year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, Richmond’s Hull Street Improvement Project will get underway.

The first phase involves utility work between Hey Road and Warwick Road - and is expected to take a full year.

There will be lane closures for the next 12 months on this section of Hull Street - all meant to make the area safer for drivers and pedestrians.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.