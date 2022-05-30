News to Know for May 30: Memorial Day events; SPCA free adoptions; Pools now open

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Richmond - several ceremonies and events will honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.

66th Annual Ceremony At Virginia War Memorial

Today’s ceremony will be held outdoors, and Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears will serve as the keynote speaker.

The U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Command Band will perform and there will be a special tribute to members of Gold Star families.

Today’s ceremony starts at 11:00 a.m. at the Memorial on South Belvidere Street.

The Memorial itself will have extended visiting hours from 9:00 a.m. until sunset.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all flags at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day.

Flags on all state and local buildings and grounds will be lowered to half-staff at sunrise and remain that way until noon.

State Police Will Be Out On The Roads

Nearly 90,000 Virginians hit the road this weekend for the Memorial Day holiday - despite the gas prices.

Memorial Day w/e traffic on #VA roadways is expected to be close to 2019 numbers. Being patient & alert are crucial for the safety of everyone on the road. #VSP encourages motorists to #SlowDown, #DitchDistractions, #BuckleUp & enjoy the holiday safely.https://t.co/BE053fx93I pic.twitter.com/NfbjzsNA6o — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) May 27, 2022

State Police are still out in full force with all available troopers on patrol to keep you safe on the roadways.

Last year, 15 people lost their lives on the roads during Memorial Day weekend.

State Police also want to remind people to slow down and move over if you see an emergency vehicle along the side of the road.

Keep In Mind...

Most government offices and schools are closed today.

That means if your school district usually hands out meals on Mondays - that has likely been pushed to tomorrow.

The DMV will not offer any in-person services today.

Trash and recycling collections will also be delayed by one day.

Pools Are Now Open!

With the unofficial start of summer underway - several community pools are open across our area.

Richmond opened some city pools over the weekend- and they will be back open today.

Hotchkiss, Randolph, Blackwell, and Fairmount pools will be open from noon to 6.

After today, they will only be open on weekends for about another month.

The rest of the city’s pools are set to open on June 18th.

Richmond SPCA Free Adoptions

To help dogs currently at the Richmond SPCA find their forever homes, the adoption fees will be waived for dogs 6 months and older. (Richmond SPCA Website)

Have you been thinking about getting a furry companion this summer?

Soon, you’ll be able to do it for free!

If you swing by the Richmond SPCA this week, you can take a furry friend home with you free of cost.

They’re waiving dog adoption fees for all pups six months and older.

The promotion starts tomorrow and runs through Thursday.

Beautiful Memorial Day!

It will turn hotter the next few days with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s.

Today will be a mostly sunny day with very low humidity.

Final Thought

“The legacy of heroes — the memory of a great name, and the inheritance of a great example.” --- Benjamin Disraeli

