Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Forecast: Hot next few days!

Temperatures hold in the 90s
By Sophia Armata
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will turn hotter the next few days with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s.

Monday: Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs around 90.

First Alert: Meteor storm possible Monday night into very early Tuesday. Best time to watch will be midnight to 2am.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon/evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The CDC's data tracker shows Richmond and surrounding localities have "high COVID community...
Areas in Richmond region enter high COVID-19 community levels under CDC data tracker
Storm Damage in Hanover County
Central Va. residents clean up after tornado
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
16-year-old Silina Dae-Lynn Rivera was found safe in Chesterfield County
Deputies: Missing 16-year-old found safe in Chesterfield
A tornado was confirmed to have struck eastern Louisa county to Hanover county.
EF-0 tornado confirmed in Louisa/Hanover County

Latest News

A meteor storm is possible early Tuesday morning from midnight to 2am.
Meteor storm possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning
Forecast: Hot next few days
A warming trend continues the next few days with high temperatures pushing toward 90 degrees on...
Sunday morning forecast: A warming trend continues the next few days
A tornado was confirmed to have struck eastern Louisa county to Hanover county.
EF-0 tornado confirmed in Louisa/Hanover County