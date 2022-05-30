Forecast: Hot next few days!
Temperatures hold in the 90s
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will turn hotter the next few days with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s.
Monday: Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs around 90.
First Alert: Meteor storm possible Monday night into very early Tuesday. Best time to watch will be midnight to 2am.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon/evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Friday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
