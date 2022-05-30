Healthcare Pros
Driver charged in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 south

The driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with failing to keep a vehicle in a travel lane.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -State police charged a tractor-trailer driver after running his vehicle off the interstate in Petersburg.

On Memorial Day at 9:10 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to the southbound lanes of I-95 near Washington and Wythe Streets, exit 52, for a single-vehicle crash.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer ran off the road to the right through a guardrail and down an embankment.

The driver, 39-year-old Jeffrey Stanavich of Maryland, was not injured, but troopers did charge him with failure to maintain a vehicle in a lane of travel.

This crash is still under investigation.

