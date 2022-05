HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has found a missing girl from Ashland.

Silina Dae-Lynn Rivera,16, was found safe in Chesterfield County according to deputies.

She was last seen at her home Saturday morning.

