Chesterfield County Schools to host job fair for bus drivers on Tuesday

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools will be hosting a job fair for bus drivers on Tuesday.

It’s happening at Manchester Middle School on Hull Street Road from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Starting pay for bus drivers is $20.21 per hour and the district will provide training so you can earn your commercial driver’s license.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.