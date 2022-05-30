Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield County Schools to host job fair for bus drivers on Tuesday

The job fair is happening at Manchester Middle School on Hull Street Road from 3-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday
The job fair is happening at Manchester Middle School on Hull Street Road from 3-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday(Chesterfield County Public Schools)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools will be hosting a job fair for bus drivers on Tuesday.

It’s happening at Manchester Middle School on Hull Street Road from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Starting pay for bus drivers is $20.21 per hour and the district will provide training so you can earn your commercial driver’s license.

To learn more, click here.

