2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Goochland County

The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 10 miles from Louisa and 27 miles from Short Pump.
The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 10 miles from Louisa and 27 miles from Short Pump.(USGS)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in Goochland county - near the Louisa County line.

Small earthquake reported in Louisa County

The 2.3 magnitude quake was detected about ten miles away from Louisa and 27 miles northwest of Short Pump.

Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia

It happened just before 2:15 Sunday afternoon.

The earthquake was recorded just before 2:15 May 29.
The earthquake was recorded just before 2:15 May 29.(USGS)

There have been no reports of injuries.

