13-year-old girl missing out of Lynchburg

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Madilyn Brett Braswell, 13 of Campbell County, is missing after last being seen at her grandmother’s/guardian’s home on Meadow Court in Lynchburg at around noon on May 15, 2022.

Virginia State Police issued the alert on behalf of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, May 30.

Madilyn stands at five-feet and one inch tall, and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair, but her head may be shaved and dyed blonde. Her ears are also pierced.

Authorities are looking for a black 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Virginia plates that read VLR-9511.

