RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order for Virginia to honor Memorial Day on Monday.

According to the Office of the Governor, all United States, POW/MIA and Virginia flags are to be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Monday, May 30 through noon.

This applies to all state and local buildings and grounds.

