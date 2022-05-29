Two separate Richmond shootings minutes away leaves 3 injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were injured after two shootings within minutes of each other overnight in Richmond.

According to police, at 1:18 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, officers responded to the intersection of Cedar and Marshall Streets, where they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just 35 minutes later, at 1:49 a.m., police received multiple calls about a shooting in the 1300 block of Coalter Street. A man and a male juvenile were found with non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

Police do not believe the two shootings are related.

No arrests have been made at this time.

