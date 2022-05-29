Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Two separate Richmond shootings minutes away leaves 3 injured

All three injured are expected to be okay.
All three injured are expected to be okay.(WCAX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were injured after two shootings within minutes of each other overnight in Richmond.

According to police, at 1:18 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, officers responded to the intersection of Cedar and Marshall Streets, where they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just 35 minutes later, at 1:49 a.m., police received multiple calls about a shooting in the 1300 block of Coalter Street. A man and a male juvenile were found with non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

Police do not believe the two shootings are related.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The CDC's data tracker shows Richmond and surrounding localities have "high COVID community...
Areas in Richmond region enter high COVID-19 community levels under CDC data tracker
Storm Damage in Hanover County
Central Va. residents clean up after tornado
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Prince George County Police charged with stealing money from gaming machines.
2 charged with stealing money from gaming machines
Construction crews hired by Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will start demolishing...
Bulldozers arrive at Creighton Court for demolition

Latest News

There is a one mile back up on I-64 west in Goochland due to a tractor-trailer crash.
One mile back up on I-64 west due to tractor-trailer crash
Flags were ordered to half staff.
Youngkin issues flag order for Memorial Day
Family of former VT football player found not guilty in Blacksburg murder case releases statement
Sunday weather NBC12
Sunday weather NBC12