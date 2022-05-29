One mile back up on I-64 west due to tractor-trailer crash

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - All the westbound lanes of I-64 in Goochland are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

There is currently a one-mile back-up near mile marker 158, just 2.1 miles west of Cross Country Road.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.