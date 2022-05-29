Healthcare Pros
One mile back up on I-64 west due to tractor-trailer crash

There is a one mile back up on I-64 west in Goochland due to a tractor-trailer crash.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - All the westbound lanes of I-64 in Goochland are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

There is currently a one-mile back-up near mile marker 158, just 2.1 miles west of Cross Country Road.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.

