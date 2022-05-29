National lifeguard shortage impacting pools in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Most pools opened up this weekend for the summer season but there’s a nationwide shortage of lifeguards. The American Lifeguard Association reports that nearly half of the more than 300,000 pools in the nation will likely be impacted by lifeguard shortages. The YMCA and the Richmond Parks and Recreation Department say the shortage has been a problem for the past couple of years but they’ve tried fix it through different solutions.

The city of Richmond says the lifeguard shortage has resulted in them having to cut back on the hours it normally keeps its community pools open this summer.

“We’ve been impacted tremendously with the lifeguard shortage here in the city of Richmond last year was a very tough season for us,” said City of Richmond Aquatics Manager Jerrod Booker.

The City usually has 5 lifeguards, a head lifeguard, and a pool manager at each pool. They’ve been trying to combat the problem by increasing pay and through community outreach.

“Right now we’re not completely at those numbers and we’re still looking and seeking to hire more lifeguards,” Booker stated.

The Richmond YMCA is also taking a hit from the lifeguard shortage. They explained how hard it was to hire lifeguards during the pandemic because of the in-person training requirement. They’re still trying to fill open positions but have found some ways to try to increase the number of lifeguards at their pools.

“We are offering free lifeguard certification classes for employees if you will come and work for us we will certify you,” Chrissy Fandel Association Aquatics Director of the YMCA of Greater Richmond said.

The YMCA says they have changed how they’re hiring lifeguards. Instead of more part-time positions they’re hiring full-time lifeguards to try to attract more applicants. They also have added a reservation system for their pools to make sure lifeguards are on-hand when people have committed to showing up to swim.

“Our pool is limited to so many people....in any pool the more crowded it is the more people we need out here,” explained Natalie Rodriguez.

