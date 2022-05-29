Meteor storm possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There could be a once in a lifetime experience to see in the night sky Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

A meteor storm is possible from midnight to 2am late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. If it happens, we could see more than 1,000 meteors per hour - but it’s not a guarantee. Most meteor showers have less than 100 meteors per hour, so this would be an incredible sight if it happens.

A meteor storm is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning from midnight to 2am. (WWBT)

In 1995, a comet called 73p/Schwassmann-Wachmann broke up into fragments. Astronomers at NASA say those fragments could reach earth Monday night into Tuesday morning and if that happens, we would see the tau Herculid meteor shower. If the fragments don’t reach earth, we won’t see much of anything.

There are a couple of factors working in our favor to see the meteor shower. The sky will be clear in Virginia with no clouds expected Monday night, and there is a new moon, so no moonlight will interfere with seeing meteors.

You don’t need a telescope to see the meteor shower - in fact, you shouldn’t use a telescope. Just find a dark spot away from city lights and look up to the night sky facing south for the best chance to see the meteors.

