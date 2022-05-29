Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Hiker in critical condition after being rescued from 50-foot fall off of McAfee Knob

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue(Roanoke County Fire & Rescue)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man in his 20s is in critical condition after falling approximately 50 feet from the top of a mountain in the Masons Cove area of Roanoke County.

According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews responded around 6:00 a.m. Sunday to the McAfee Knob summit for a report of someone who fell off the mountain. Three all-terrain vehicles and around 30 fire and rescue personnel were joined by three police officers to conduct the rescue operation.

The team reached the man around 6:54 a.m. and provided aid before carrying him back up to the top of the summit. The terrain was extremely steep and rocky in the location.

The initial crew was also joined by a wilderness medicine doctor from Carilion and other rescuers who helped bring the man to an all-terrain vehicle and then a waiting medical helicopter to be taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The hiker and rescue team were off the trail around 9:30 Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC's data tracker shows Richmond and surrounding localities have "high COVID community...
Areas in Richmond region enter high COVID-19 community levels under CDC data tracker
Storm Damage in Hanover County
Central Va. residents clean up after tornado
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
16-year-old Silina Dae-Lynn Rivera was found safe in Chesterfield County
Deputies: Missing 16-year-old found safe in Chesterfield
A tornado was confirmed to have struck eastern Louisa county to Hanover county.
EF-0 tornado confirmed in Louisa/Hanover County

Latest News

The job fair is happening at Manchester Middle School on Hull Street Road from 3-6:00 p.m. on...
Chesterfield County Schools to host job fair for bus drivers on Tuesday
The first phase involves utility work between Hey Road and Warwick Road - and it's expected to...
Phase 1 of Richmond’s Hull Street Improvement Project to last at least a year
To help dogs currently at the Richmond SPCA find their forever homes, the adoption fees will be...
Richmond SPCA waives dog adoption fees May 31 through June 2
The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 10 miles from Louisa and 27 miles from Short Pump.
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Goochland County
In Richmond - several ceremonies and events will honor and remember those who made the...
News to Know for May 30: Memorial Day events; SPCA free adoptions; Pools now open