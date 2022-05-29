Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Graduate of Virginia Tech develops skin-safe clothing line because of personal connection

“A statistic that recently came out from the skin cancer foundation determined that just five sunburns in your life can double your chances to get melanoma.”- Erica Sullivan Feggeler
By Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month. WDBJ7 Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell spoke to a young entrepreneur, with a special connection to the cause.

Pictured: Erica Sullivan Feggeler with her clothing line L.U.V (lowultraviolet).
Pictured: Erica Sullivan Feggeler with her clothing line L.U.V (lowultraviolet).(WDBJ7)

Erica Sullivan Feggeler is a graduate of Virginia Tech who developed the sun-safe clothing line L U V., a play on words for her company, Low Ultraviolet. Feggeler came up with a way for the younger and older crowd to stay fashionable while protecting their skin from sun damage.

“A lot of what is on the market is geared towards older individuals and I just didn’t feel great wearing those clothing.”

Her brand was started after her mother received a malignant melanoma diagnosis. This persuaded Feggeler to get her first skin check at the age of 21 where she was told she had precancerous biopsies. “I had absolutely no idea skin cancer was something you had to worry about when you are young and in your 20s.”

This led her to have conversations with friends, and soon realized skin cancer is more common than most think.

“And every single conversation I had was people bringing in some form of skin cancer experience saying, ‘Oh I had a family member or a loved one’ and every single conversation I had led me to want to start my own brand to help people be proactive versus reactive in their sun protection.”

Thus the L.U.V clothing line was formed with the main goal to #outshineskincancer. “Outshine skin cancer is our mantra, our motto and what we strive to do every single day.”

So how does this clothing protect one’s skin from the sun or live up to the mantra? It all has to do with a thing called UPF or Ultraviolet Protection Factor. This is a rating given from the skin cancer foundation on clothing.

“So you send your textile to the Skin Cancer Foundation and they perform tests on it and they are the determining factor of what has that UPF rating.” For example: A shirt labeled UPF 50 allows just 1/50th of the UV radiation to reach your skin.

“Even small steps towards taking care of your skin health now can make such a big difference.”

Don’t forget this summer to love or L.U.V your skin by protecting it. Here are a few tips from the Skin Cancer Foundation for protecting your skin: Wear UPF clothing, but also wear sunscreen on the exposed parts of your body. Wear UV blocking sunglasses, seek shade, and say no to tanning beds.

Future goals for L.U.V are to expand into men’s and kid’s clothing. If interested, you can check out their website at lowultraviolet.com

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC's data tracker shows Richmond and surrounding localities have "high COVID community...
Areas in Richmond region enter high COVID-19 community levels under CDC data tracker
Storm Damage in Hanover County
Central Va. residents clean up after tornado
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
16-year-old Silina Dae-Lynn Rivera was found safe in Chesterfield County
Deputies: Missing 16-year-old found safe in Chesterfield
The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 10 miles from Louisa and 27 miles from Short Pump.
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Goochland County

Latest News

Monkeypox
Virginia Department of Health confirms first case of Monkeypox
VDH says the positivity rate on PCR tests is now 17.6%.
Virginia reports nearly 14,000 COVID-19 cases this week
Participants in the study could receive either an mRNA vaccine like the ones offered by Pfizer...
Henrico research company launches COVID vaccine trial for 6-month to 11-year-olds
Local stroke survivor, Skylar Hudgins, shares her story.
Richmond stroke survivor shares her story
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Health department offers advice to parents amid formula shortage